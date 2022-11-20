Italian Daniele Orsato is referee for this opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador in group A.
Venue is the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.
It will be the fourth encounter between both sides — with one win apiece and a draw in their last three meetings.
The 46-year-old referee will be making his World Cup debut and will be joined by compatriots Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as his assistants, with Massimiliano Irrati on VAR.
Romanian Itsvan Kovacs will be the fourth referee.
30′ Goalllll! Captain Enner Valencia grabs his brace with a fine header that beats the Qatar goalkeeper.
28′ Sebas Mendez fired a shot over the bar as Ecuador continue to dominate the hosts in front of their fans.
20′
Ecuador is leading by one goal. Valencia scored a penalty at 16 minutes.
That was the first goal of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
16′ Goal!!!!! Ecuador get us in front. This time around, it is not disqualified as Enner Valencia slots home from the spot
****
3′ VAR disallowed a goal for Ecuador
We almost had our first goal of the tournament after Enner Valencia scores a header from a long-distance free-kick attempt from Estupinan close to the half-way line.
He was, however, adjudged to be offside.