It’s Chelsea taking on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, London.

===========================

**********

Full Time

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

**********

90′ It’s ninety minutes played at the Bridge. Still Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal.

5+ mins added on

**********

85′ Callagher pulls down Tierney at the edge of the box to give away a dangerous free-kick to Arsenal who are looking at killing off the game with a second goal

**********

80′ VAR check over: no penalty.

*********

79′ VAR check for a potential penalty against Chelsea

*********

77′ Arsenal make their first substitution with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming off for Kieran Tierney

**********

74′ Martin Odegaard with a clear-cut chance sends his shot over the bar in what could have easily been the second goal for Arsenal in the game

**********

65′ Aubameyang will play no part anymore in this game as he gets substituted by Alejandro Broja

**********

Chelsea failed to clear their line only for the ball to bounce to the feet of Gabriel who smashed into an open net.

**********

62’ Goallllllllll. Gabriel gives Arsenal the lead.

***********

59′ Trevor Chalobah picks up a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Jesus.

**********

55′ Both teams head to the touchline for a cooling break

**********

55′ Arsenal with a missed chance as a wonderful whipped cross is missed by Martinelli who was free in the box to head home

**********

53′ Chelsea with a free-kick in a dangerous area and standing overb it to take it is Kai Havertz

**********

50′ Cesar Azpilicueta catches the feet of Martinelli who wriggles on the floor in pain

**********

45′ Second half underway at the Bridge

**********

Half Time Statistics

Shots on target: Chelsea 0; Arsenal 1
Shots off target: Chelsea 5; Arsenal 1
Blocked Shots: Chelsea 1; Arsenal 2
Possession (%): Chelsea 39; Arsenal 61
Corner Kicks: Chelsea 1; Arsenal 3
Fouls: Chelsea 10; Arsenal 7
Throw ins: Chelsea 9; Arsenal 6
Yellow cards: Chelsea 1; Arsenal 1
Crosses: Chelsea 7; Arsenal 11
Counter-attacks: Chelsea 1; Arsenal o
Goalkeeper saves: Chelsea 0; Arsenal 1
Goal kicks: Chelsea 6; Arsenal 2

**********

HT Analysis

A cagey first half from both sides. The two teams are being cautious offensively and defensively.

Although Arsenal have had a few better chances to score, Chelsea have held their own in the first-half.

**********

At 45+2′, Arsenal won a late corner, as they attempt to take the lead before halftime.

**********

It’s half time. No goals yet.

**********

33′ Chelsea comes close to scoring but Havertz weak shot from inside the box is parried by Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal. Danger averted.

**********

31′ Chelsea win their first corner of the match

**********

28′ Gabriel Jesus almost connecting to a cross from Martinelli to open the scoring for Arsenal.

**********

27′ Aubameyang picks up a yellow card with a reckless foul on Ben White. Arteta can be seen at the touchline furious at the tackle from the former Arsenal man

**********

17′ Martinelli has his first real opportunity of the game. He controlled a wonderful crossfield pass from Ben White but sends his shot high.

2′ Arsenal are looking threatening on the ball. They won themselves a throw in and created their first chance of the game. Partey played it on to Gabriel – who sent it flying past the near post.

1′ We are underway at the Stamford Bridge

