It’s Chelsea taking on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, London.
Full Time
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
90′ It’s ninety minutes played at the Bridge. Still Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal.
5+ mins added on
85′ Callagher pulls down Tierney at the edge of the box to give away a dangerous free-kick to Arsenal who are looking at killing off the game with a second goal
80′ VAR check over: no penalty.
79′ VAR check for a potential penalty against Chelsea
77′ Arsenal make their first substitution with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming off for Kieran Tierney
74′ Martin Odegaard with a clear-cut chance sends his shot over the bar in what could have easily been the second goal for Arsenal in the game
65′ Aubameyang will play no part anymore in this game as he gets substituted by Alejandro Broja
Chelsea failed to clear their line only for the ball to bounce to the feet of Gabriel who smashed into an open net.
62’ Goallllllllll. Gabriel gives Arsenal the lead.
59′ Trevor Chalobah picks up a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Jesus.
55′ Both teams head to the touchline for a cooling break
55′ Arsenal with a missed chance as a wonderful whipped cross is missed by Martinelli who was free in the box to head home
53′ Chelsea with a free-kick in a dangerous area and standing overb it to take it is Kai Havertz
50′ Cesar Azpilicueta catches the feet of Martinelli who wriggles on the floor in pain
45′ Second half underway at the Bridge
Half Time Statistics
Shots on target: Chelsea 0; Arsenal 1
Shots off target: Chelsea 5; Arsenal 1
Blocked Shots: Chelsea 1; Arsenal 2
Possession (%): Chelsea 39; Arsenal 61
Corner Kicks: Chelsea 1; Arsenal 3
Fouls: Chelsea 10; Arsenal 7
Throw ins: Chelsea 9; Arsenal 6
Yellow cards: Chelsea 1; Arsenal 1
Crosses: Chelsea 7; Arsenal 11
Counter-attacks: Chelsea 1; Arsenal o
Goalkeeper saves: Chelsea 0; Arsenal 1
Goal kicks: Chelsea 6; Arsenal 2
HT Analysis
A cagey first half from both sides. The two teams are being cautious offensively and defensively.
Although Arsenal have had a few better chances to score, Chelsea have held their own in the first-half.
At 45+2′, Arsenal won a late corner, as they attempt to take the lead before halftime.
**********
It’s half time. No goals yet.
33′ Chelsea comes close to scoring but Havertz weak shot from inside the box is parried by Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal. Danger averted.
**********
31′ Chelsea win their first corner of the match
28′ Gabriel Jesus almost connecting to a cross from Martinelli to open the scoring for Arsenal.
27′ Aubameyang picks up a yellow card with a reckless foul on Ben White. Arteta can be seen at the touchline furious at the tackle from the former Arsenal man
17′ Martinelli has his first real opportunity of the game. He controlled a wonderful crossfield pass from Ben White but sends his shot high.
2′ Arsenal are looking threatening on the ball. They won themselves a throw in and created their first chance of the game. Partey played it on to Gabriel – who sent it flying past the near post.
1′ We are underway at the Stamford Bridge