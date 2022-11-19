L-R: Taninami Takuma, trade commissioner/managing director, JETRO Lagos; Bolaji Akinremi, director, economy, trade and investment, ministry of foreign affairs; Michael Olawale-Cole, president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); John Odeyemi, chairman, board of trustee, LCCI, and Knut Ulvmoen, deputy president, during the closing ceremony of 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

The Japanese government has indicated business interest to increase its trade relationship with Nigeria, having identified many investment opportunities that would benefit both countries in the coming years.

The Trade Commissioner and Managing Director, JETRO Lagos, Taninami Takuma, said this after receiving an award from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), organisers of Lagos International Trade Fair recently concluded.

Continuing, Takuma said that within the duration of the event, the pavilion attracted more than 23,000 visitors from various products, services and technologies exhibited by the exhibitors, while more than 1,000 B2B discussions were recorded with the 10 days event.

He also explained that JETRO held stage events where six companies promoted their products in front of the audience.

“In the pavilion, Alteco Inc, Japanese super glue manufacturer distributed their products to the visitors “Cooling Patch” as a testing sample. Cooling Patch works for people who have fever when they place it on their foreheads. Visitors were enjoying themselves, feeling cool and looking around inside the pavilion,” he said.

Taninami described this year’s exhibition as successful enough to attract visitors, while promising to bring more Japanese brands to the fair in 2023.

He further said that the commission would keep promoting and introducing the African most outstanding market to Japanese companies. “The Japan pavilion has a successful close, we welcomed more than 23,000 visitors to our Japan pavilion. We are expecting that next maybe more 35,000.

RELATED NEWS