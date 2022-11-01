STAKEHOLDERS in the revenue collection system of the state, local governments and local council development areas of Lagos State will gather at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos tomorrow to explore how to make revenue collectors more professional in handling their functions.

The workshop is sponsored by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service to increase the capacity of local revenue collection organs by adopting best practices and learning from the experience of the state revenue agency.

The LIRS chairman, Mr Ayo Subair, is expected to declare the workshop open, while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Robert Kayode will address the participants.

A statement by the workshop facilitators, Korki and Associates said it will discuss the increasing need for the set of skills needed to efficiently organise and execute the revenue collection functions at the lowest tier of government to boost revenue urgently needed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Lead Consultant at Korki and Associates, Kehinde Bamigbetan commended the LIRS for its exemplary demonstration of leadership and commitment to raising the bar of revenue collection to the standards attained at the state level.

