By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Africa’s leading integrated technology company Cassava Technologies has formally introduced its digital transformation arm, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, in Nigeria.

The new company which is already in 20 other African countries is said to have the potential to give Nigeria an assured digitally connected future.

The entrance of the company in Nigeria’s tech eco system has been hailed as a boost to the country’s quest to accelerate digital transformation

MD/CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, Mr Wole Abu, said Liquid Intelligent Technologies was launched in Nigeria to tell the African story on digital transformation about the continent.

He said: “Liquid Intelligent Technologies is part of a global power house called Cassava Technologies that is driving global digital transformation. The launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria will further help to connect the rest of Africa to the internet and the digital economy space. Our desire is to transform the African continent by empowering Africans, Nigeria inclusive, as well as businesses with intelligent technology solutions”.

Abu assured that the company will live up to its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, but to avail customers good tidings that include secure network, Cloud- delivered security at the core.

Liquid also provides Cloud networking that ensures direct connectivity to multiple clouds; network within and between multi-clouds and cloud branch connectivity.

Abu promised that as Nigeria becomes the first home for Liquid Intelligent Technologies in West Africa, access to high-speed connectivity will be a basic human right for all people in country.

Delivering a goodwill message at the launch, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professor Isa Patanmi expressed optimism that the entry of Liquid into Nigeria will create more innovation into the sector. He hoped that the launch in Nigeria will deepen digital transformation in Africa.

Pantami who was represented by the Digital Architect Manager, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Falilat Jimoh, said the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, would further enhance internet connectivity in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, since connectivity has become a necessity in driving the fourth industrial revolution and the digital transformation agenda.

He said: “In Nigeria, we have experienced the impact of digital economy that is driven by connectivity, which has accelerated the growth of several sectors of the Nigerian economy.

In 2020, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), contributed 18.44 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, which was the highest sector contribution to GDP”.

Also, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, echoed that the launch of Liquid offered Nigeria the opportunity to become globally competitive in the 21st Century.

Also represented by the Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity at NCC, Wakil Bako, he said that NCC would continue to encourage new players in the ICT sector to further drive digital transformation growth in the country.

“As a leading provider of digital infrastructure, Liquid Intelligent Network is expected to leverage its cloud and cybersecurity services to further drive digital transformation in Nigeria,” he added.

That’s also as the keynote speaker and President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, said the world had already entered into the digital era, and that Nigeria must be part of the digital transformation in the digital era, particularly with the entry of Liquid.

RELATED NEWS