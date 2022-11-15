The Lions Club of Egbeda has supported the visually impaired with over 15 white canes that would aid their movement around.

Speaking during the fundraising and presentation ceremony of Oladipo Kamilu as the 23 President of the Egbeda lions club District 404B1 Lagos Nigeria, the District Governor of the club, Kema Ashibuogwu urged Kamilu and other inducted members to serve without expecting anything in return.

According to Ashibuogwu: “Your induction is a service to humanity and you don’t have to be in the Lions club to make an impact in life.

“For the first time in Africa, a lion club member donated his cornea to two visually impaired people. World sight day came into existence because of the Lions Club.

“In this regard, we are offering 15 White canes to assist the visually impaired in our society to move freely. Disability is not a disease and you don’t need to be part of us to make a difference in life.

Responding in his acceptance speech, Kamilu thanked Ashibuogwu for her commitment to ensuring that the lives of the less privileged are touched through members’ contributions.

“I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity, trust and confidence reposed on me to serve. I appreciate and acknowledge the support of the entire club.”

In the same vein, the past District Governor of the Club, Ade Akinremi, urged Kamilu and other inducted members to ensure that they see service to humanity as a call to service.

“I challenge everyone to expand dynamism. We need to make sure that we do our best whenever the call for service arises. three years ago, we donated a Braille machine and 15 white canes. We are also donating 10 white canes.”

