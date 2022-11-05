By Gabriel Olawale

Hip hop singer, Akinsanya Hammed says challenges of life influenced his hit single, Grace.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with our correspondent,stating that himself and his parents went through rough patches of life, but he said the grace of God located them and things are getting better for the family.

He said, “My story inspired my song ‘Grace’, the kind of lifestyle my parents and I

lives before I travelled to live with my uncle.

“We faced some life challenges and it was really tough. I say some in the music, thank God for his Grace on me and my family.”

The hip hop act explained that apart from singing, he has two other businesses as his source of income now, adding “I think with the little I earn from the there and GOD’s grace I will step up to the next level Insha Allah.”

Apart from the challenges, the financial issues which he said the family faced, there are other embarrassment he had experienced, especially “some embarrassment I faced in shows I wasn’t invited and we must go to show talents I think this is the stage for it, so I’m still coping with it.”

Talking about his lyrics, Akinsanya said his lyrics are my unique and “I believe they will touch souls when listening to it.”

Akinsanya looked forward to going into collaboration with some artistes in his upcoming album, believing that the sky is his starting point in his musical career.

