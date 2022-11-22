DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Alexis Vega of Mexico and Jakub Kaminski of Poland battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 on November 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

By Efosa Taiwo

Mexico and Poland played out 0-0 draw in second Group C fixture on Tuesday at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was the hero on the night as he saved a second-half penalty to deny striker Robert Lewandowski his first World Cup goal.

Mexico dominated possession in the game with few chances to have scored but Raul Jimenez and Henry Martin failed to convert chances that fell to them.

For Poland, they were largely underwhelming in the game with Lewandowski pocketed by the Mexican defence and only had his real threatening moment being the penalty that was saved by Ochoa.

The result leaves Saudi Arabia as group leaders following their stunning upset of Argentina, one of the pre-tournament favourites, earlier in the day

