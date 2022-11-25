By Gabriel Olawale

The Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has urged Lagosians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the purpose of good governance.

She stated this in a press release issued to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

According to her, Good governance is extremely important for the overall growth and development of a nation.

She explained that her party would never compromise good governance- responsibility, accountability, awareness, impartiality and transparency.

Princess noted that the administration will discharge its duties responsibly to ensure the delivery of promises made to the people.

The Deputy also noted that accountability and transparency will be displayed in all activities of the state, adding that all what the public needs to know will made be made available to them.

“Let me use this opportunity to intimate lagosians that Labour Party will deliver good governance if elected in 2023.; Hence, let us vote out APC in the coming elections.

“Take it or leave it, Good governance is extremely important for the overall growth and development of a nation across all sectors be it Transportation, businesses, interactions and relationships.

“I want to assure you that we would never compromise good governance- responsibility, accountability, awareness, impartiality and transparency.

“We will discharge our duties responsibly to ensure the delivery of promises made to the people.

“I also want to assure you that accountability and transparency will be displayed in all activities of the state, and that all what the public needs to know will made be made available to them.” She said.

RELATED NEWS