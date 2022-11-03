…Moves to complete 200 years old Mosque

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governorship candidate, of Young Progressives Party, YPP, Alhaji Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has urged large hearted Nigerians not to leave the management of the flooding disaster reported across the country in the hands of government alone, stating that matters of climate change is a matter that requires everyone’s attention.

He said this in Ilorin while also explaining his reasons for taking over the renovation of the 200 years old Gambari Mosque, a monument full of historical antiquities.

The 17th century mosque, which also requires at least N250 million for its completion but has been dragging towards completion for about three years now.

Speaking on the environmental disaster, Gobir said that putting all the blames on federal government or state government affected doesn’t solve the problem.

“It’s about climate change; a phenomenon we don’t fully understand yet.

“I believe that large hearted Nigerians with means must pitch in to support whatever government brings,” he said.

“I am not the richest man in Kwara or Nigeria, but I have always put my money and resources in things that are meaningful to people”.

