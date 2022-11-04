By Mariam Kareem

Lekki Muslim Ummah, LEMU has touched the lives of 306 persons, splashing them with different materials and cash gifts.

The event held at the pavillion of the Lekki Central Mosque, Lekki, recently had beneficiaries from different states receiving cash and material gifts worth no less than N55million as part of the 2022 Zakat Distribution by LEMU.

The money was collected from different Muslims in form of zakat and sadaqat for onward distribution to the less privileged with in line with the teaching of Islam.

The Chairman of the Lekki Muslim Zakat and Sadaqat Committee and member of the Board of Trustees of LEMU, Alhaji Yunus Olalekan Saliu, said that there was a significant increase in the beneficiaries compared to 226 the who benefited last year when over N60m was collected from zakat payers.

According to him, the increase in the number of this year’s recipients “is undoubtedly a reflection of the present harsh economic condition in Nigeria, characterised by the continuous freefall of the value of the naira, coupled with a high rate of inflation thereby making life unbearable for many.

“The reality is that there is a phenomenal increase in the number of people living below the poverty line, with consequent widespread hunger and anger in the land.”

The beneficiaries were categorised in five different areas of needs. On Empowerment/Poverty Alleviation, 261 persons got N38,910,000.00 in materials; Health and Welling being, 11 persons got N2,726,000.00 in cash. On Educational Support/Scholarship, 18 person received N4,251,080.00 in grants; Debts Settlement, 4 persons went home with a total of N 574,800.00; while on Accommodation related issues, 12 persons recieved N2,146,000.00 cash.

Other items distributed included 50 chest coolers; 20 sewing machines; three grinding machines; two laptops; four generators; one camera and one shoe-making machine.

The Chief Imam of the Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Ridwan Jamiu, while stressing the importance of zakat, said it was an essential element of eradicating poverty and bridging the gap between the rich and the poor as stipulated in Islamic jurisprudence.

He noted that there was no harm in policing the beneficiaries to ensure they didn’t lavish or divert the funds.

He, therefore, urged artisans and craftsmen among the beneficiaries to go for mentoring and ensure the all-around development of their crafts.

