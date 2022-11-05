By Biodun Busari

Leeds United fought back from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth in an astounding match brimmed with seven goals in an electric atmosphere at Elland Road.

They took the early lead when Rodrigo scored from the penalty spot after Marcos Senesi brought down Crysencio Summerville after just 51 seconds.

But their lead was cut short as Bournemouth equalised from their first serious attack through Marcus Tavernier’s volley before Philip Billing pounded past Illan Meslier to give the Cherries the lead.

In a breathless encounter, Dominic Solanke made it 3-1 early in the second half with a delicious finish, only for Leeds, who were booed off the pitch by their own fans at half-time, to hit back with two goals in eight minutes.

Twenty-year-old substitute Sam Greenwood lifted spirits with a spectacular finish from 20 yards before captain Liam Cooper made it 3-3 with a powerful header from a corner.

The winner, in a game dripping with entertainment, came from Summerville, with the 21-year-old keeping his composure to beat Mark Travers following a great pass by substitute Wilfried Gnonto for his third goal in as many games.

