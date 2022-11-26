LEAP Africa, one of Africa’s leading youth-focused leadership development organisations has appoint new Board Chair, Co-Chair, and an Acting Executive Director.

The development which usher in Mrs. Clare Omatseye and Mr. Larry Ettah as Board Chair and Co-Chair respectively.

Mrs. Clare Omatseye is the Managing Director/Founder of JNC International Ltd. (JNCI), a leading Turnkey Medical Equipment Solutions Company, an organisation she founded in 2003.

Mr. Larry Ettah is the Executive Chairman of Barracuda Capital Partners Limited, an organisation he founded in 2018 after his retirement as the Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN).

At the senior management level of LEAP Africa, Ms. Kehinde Ayeni will serve as the Acting Executive Director. Ms. Kehinde Ayeni is a 13-year LEAP veteran, who has also served as the Chief Operating Officer in the last three years.

LEAP Africa’s 20th year has been a reflective time, looking back at the impact of the last two decades in tandem with the gaps LEAP Africa was formed to fill. The organisation has in the last 20 years focused on reshaping the mindset of young people in Africa, empowering them, equipping them, and supporting them towards individual, community, national and global change.

The next two decades will be geared at catalysing change across Africa and deepening its focus through multi-level partnerships with the generous support of partners, donors, institutions, and individuals. The organisation invites your support for their new leaders as they push the frontiers of leadership in Africa.

