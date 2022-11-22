The Nigerian Music industry is undoubtedly producing talents whose expertise keeps paving way for them Internationally.

Leonard Eze Onwuka popularly known as ‘LB’ is a talented Afro-pop artist whose admiration for music began at an early stage of his life.

“I started music as young as 13 years, professionally. My mum took me to my first-ever studio recording and show. She was with me till she had to leave the country and then I was on my own and I met Beats by Timmy,” he said

Despite the ups and downs, he faced while mapping out his career path, his fierce determination to succeed pulled him through.

“I faced a lot of challenges. Growing up, no one listened to me. I kept looking forward to getting that spotlight, or even to be noticed at least. I did feel like quitting along the way, it wasn’t really easy. I knew no one, I even left music for a while to focus on other things. Down the line, I met beats by Timmy and my passion came back,” he said.

The graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) understands the impact of music in people’s lives and ensures that his music is not only didactic but also relatable.

Leonard is inspired by the likes of Tuface, Wande coal, Burna boy, and Popcaan and hopes to work with them as time goes by.

LB is set to release his latest single titled ‘Matter’, a silky smooth delivery with a catchy chorus. The new song is the rare pop tune that strikes a balance between reflective and commercial.

The groovy Afro-Pop number has relatable messaging as it sees LB beg his lover not to leave after an argument. Despite his obvious shortcomings, LB is determined to prove his affection and begs his lover to give him the chance to do just that.

With LB’s delivery reflective of simpler times when great melodies and deliberateness in songwriting combined to create sonic masterpieces, “Matter” is definitely a sound you should try.

