By Bose Adelaja

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, were in awe, on Wednesday, when they recovered a Pump Action (gun) inside an unregistered vehicle they impounded for driving against traffic (One-way) in the state.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the impounded unregistered vehicle painted in Black, was impounded by the patrol team of the Agency while driving against traffic (one-way) around Sango-Tedo inward Abijo G.R.A Along Lagos-Epe Expressway.

He disclosed further that Policemen attached to the perssonnel while on routine patrol around Lagos-Epe Expressway, were immediately alerted about the incident for confirmation.

Giving details about the operation, he said, “In no time that the owner/driver of the unregistered impounded vehicle (Honda) noticed that the gun had been sighted inside his car, he immediately took to his heel and was nowhere to be found anymore”

“The vehicle with the recovered gun had been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilasan Police Station for further investigations.

The General Manager however appealed to members of the public to be security conscious as the year is running to an end.

He charged them to ensure that they reported any suspected strange movement within their environment to any nearby security agent of the government.

While the vehicle was impounded, the yet – to- be identified driver is yet to be fished out.

Recall that the state government had ordered owners and drivers of unpainted commercial vehicles to paint them in approved colours.

