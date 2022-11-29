By Rosemary Iwunze

LASACO Assurance Plc has been given a stable outlook rating for its positive contributions to the development of the insurance industry in the country.

The company was rated A(NG) in the latest ranking of insurance and financial products providers by the world renowned rating agency, GCR, which applauded it for its “stable outlook”

The agency, which put the performance of the leading financial and insurance operators in the country on scale for its 2022 ranking, found LASACO worthy of commendation for its creativity and strict adherence to standards.

The company came tops for its “strong financial strength and competitive position on improved financial profile” which cumulatively showed that its 2022 performance outlook was stable.

