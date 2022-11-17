By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos based lawyer, Ebun- Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has urged Lagos State Government to deploy technology to ease the process of land registration and improve land management in the state.

The Principal Partner, Adegboruwa and Co, Ebun-Olu, stated this in Lagos, on Wednesday, during the first Stakeholders’ Forum, organized by the Office of the State Surveyor-General (OSSG) in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He noted that embracing ease and convenience in processing title documents for landed property and the improved land administration would open the state for economic growth and attract several investors in view of the rapid urban development.

Adegboruwa, described the stakeholders’ summit with the theme: “Emerging Technologies for Optimised Geospatial Application and Service Delivery in the 21st Century,” as apt and in consonance with present reality in the country.

According to him: “The process of bearing files from one stage to the other in the process of approval, the process of rendering advice is cumbersome not only to the judiciary, even in survey departments for us to do certain things.

“The people we are following, western countries have moved ahead. The problem we have with the judiciary is our conservative approach of governance to things and ways of doing things, the case I cited earlier lingered from 1997 to 2020, almost 30 years and yet the person is still in possession of the property wrongly acquired.

“It cuts across all areas of our life and the only solution to it is to deploy technology in tackling office management thereby removing human intervention in governance to considerable level.’’

