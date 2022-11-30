By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Higher Court is to commence hearing on a suit file against BUA/SOSG by by some aggrieved communities in Runjin Biyo, Asare, Gidan Dan kaiwa, Kaura Kimba,Gidan Shibkau, Wamakko and Maciya among Others in Wamakko local Government area.

The presiding judge justice Kabiru Mohammed while delivering judgement on the merit and demerit of the suit said the Court has the locostande to hear the suit as the plentiffs have Houses, Farmlands and plots.

He said the Court has fixed December 14th for further mentioning on the suit filed by the Communities against BUA Cement and Sokoto state Government .

It could be recalled that 18 Communities in Wamakko local government area approached the court with a suit against forceful acquisition of their settlements and farmlands by Sokoto state Government and BUA Cement.

The communities under the leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Kokani (AK) filed suit through their council barrister Kasimu Mohammed Sauwa challenging the first and second respondent over unconstitutional and forceful takeover of their homes and farmlands for commercial purposes.

Council to the first dependant BUA Cement Barrister Isah Mohammed Wasagu said, he would study the judgement and if not satisfied, his client would filed appeal.

The council to the second dependant who is the state Attorney General and Commissioner for justice Barrister Suleiman Usman ( SAN) was not in court at the time when the presiding judge adjoined the case to 14th of December for further mentioning.

According to them, BUA Cement have been consistently taking over farmlands in the affected communities with very meager compensation for the purpose of expanding his Cement manufacturing empire which the communities says was against their wish.

The communities alleged that, BUA Cement in collaboration with the state government has taken possession of their farmlands they used all year round in subsistence farming to feed their families.

” You have taken our communities and farmlands, you have relocated us to a new environment, what about our farming activities? hence we are not civil servants, we rely solely on farming and you take the land away from us where do you expect us to be?” the communities lamented.

” We are eveready to be at the supreme court to demands our right and we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuance of our rights” says the leader of the group.

