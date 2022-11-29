

….Lake Chad Basin demands new approach to tackle insecurity – Nuhu

…as African Ministers of Water Resources attend 68th Session of Council of Ministers meeting

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH deep concern for the spate of insecurity in the West African Sub-region, the Nigerian Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, and other African Ministers of Water Resources pay respect to fallen soldiers and other victims in the Lake Chad Basin over protracted insecurity challenges.

Adamu who lead others to pay their respect to soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force of the Lake Chad Basin Commission acknowledged the huge sacrifice they have done since insurgency started in the area, and said that their thoughts are with those who have suffered losses from repeated terrorist attacks.

The 68th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers ongoing in Abuja, Nigeria has six Ministers of Water Resources from Central African Republic, Chad Republic, Cameroon Republic, Libya, Niger Republic and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, he (Adamu) commended the participants’ passion and strong commitment to LCBC, despite their busy schedules were able to attend the 68th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, which he said is instrumental to the promotion and implementation of policies, peace, security, solidarity, sharing of common resources, integration and development in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Session will focus on the secretary’s report and the report of the meeting of National Experts including adoption of agenda of the 16th Summit of Heads of States and Governments, and other issues.

Other participants include Executive Secretary, Amb Mamman Nuhu, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Development Partners, Experts and National Focal Points, Directors, Heads of Division, Experts and staff of the Executive Secretariat of the LCBC, Coordinators of LCBC projects and programmes.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chairman, Summit of Heads of State and Government.

He said: “On behalf of the entire Council of Ministers, I wish to convey my condolences and deepest sympathies to the Troop Contributing Countries and their Nationals for the victims of attacks on the military and the brutal killing and abduction of innocent civilians, including women and children.

“Our thoughts are with those who have suffered losses from these repeated terrorist attacks, as well as from the activities of criminal groups, such as arms and drug trafficking. May we all rise for a minute of silence for our soldiers and citizens who lost their lives to terrorists.

“We must all play our roles efficiently in order to sustainably develop our region. As regional leaders, we must not only provide guidance in addressing these transboundary security challenges, but also in improving the quality of life for our people.

“As such, we must commit appropriate resources and make a concerted effort to work together cooperatively toward the fulfillment of LCBC’s mandate and missions.”

However, he appealed to the participants to focus on addressing “The root causes of the persistent and emerging challenges in the Lake Chad Basin like insecurity, climate change, and desertification.

“The recent flooding that affected almost major towns in the basin indicates that strengthening resilience of our communities and populations to the impacts of extreme climatic events (as a result of climate change) is of utmost importance and urgency.

“The LCBC believes, and is convinced that effective realization of the first Phase of the InterBasin Water Transfer Project related to “Improving the hydraulicity of the Chari-Logone systeme, and development of the Lake Chad”, will go a long way in resolving such pressing climate induced disasters.”

However, he called on member countries to support the LCBC Secretariat in its quest to implement programmes and projects dedicated to build resilience and advance sustainable development.

“Unfortunately, the Commission has been facing financial crisis due to the non-payment of financial contributions and arrears of contributions, in line with approved budgets.

“There is an urgent need to tackle and address this persistent challenge to ensure that the executive secretariat delivers on its mandates, especially in implementing the Lake Chad Basin Emergency Development Program (PURDEP) as directed by our Heads of State.

“I would like to use this opportunity to encourage all of you to urgently look into this crucial issue and carry out the needed advocacy in your respective countries in order to meet up to these commitments”, he said.

He also explained that, “This ordinary session of council of ministers is a great opportunity to not only debate and exchange views on current affairs of the Commission, but also to provide guidance and direction for addressing our common challenges.

“During this session, we will amongst other things, consider the executive secretary’s report and the report of the meeting of National Experts. Additionally, we will discuss and adopt the agenda of the 16th Summit of Heads of States and Governments.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, LCBC, Amb Mamman Nuhu, in an address of welcome, pointed that military approach alone cannot bring peace to the Lake Chad Basin as currently over 30 million people of member countries are affected, “But for lack of funds, this would have been the right time for the Commission to embark on massive non-kinetic interventions by way of quick impact projects and more durable development projects as its contribution towards eradication of the threat of Boko Haram in our sub-region, it is a truism that military efforts alone cannot solve the problem of insurgency, we have to address the root causes of the insurgency which is what LCBC has been through its projects.

“This is convergence point between MNJTF and LCBC, and one of the mean reasons why MNJTF is domiciled in LCBC with the Executive Secretary as its Head of Mission.

“It is however, heartwarming to note that in spite of these challenges, we have not rested on our oars in finding lasting solutions to them as you have seen in the reports of the Committee of Experts, we have consolidated our efforts and have made progress in this regard in the last one year.

“We look forward to 2023 with greater and optimism of a brighter future for the region. On our part in the Commission, we will redouble our effort to provide the requisite platform for the implementation of the various strategies and programmes towards the sustainable development of the resources of the Lake Chad Region, and the building resilience among the people of the region.

“With your continued support, we are sure to deliver stable region with enhanced economic growth.”

