By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has debunked the reports making the rounds over the alleged disqualification of its candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Hakeem Amode, in a statement, entitled; “Purported Disqualification of PDP candidates in Lagos State: Afognent of imagination,” dated Monday, November 7, 2022.

According to Amode “The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP in Lagos state woke up to the news of purported INEC disqualification of 21 candidates of the party in Lagos state credited to our leader, Chief Bode George with utmost embarrassment.

“The PDP in Lagos State will like to assure all our candidates, our members and supporters that there is no such thing and the news is not true. We made bold to say such news is a figment of the imagination of mischievousness.

“The leadership of PDP is more prepared now than ever before to win the general elections in Lagos state and Nigeria to give Nigerians a new lease of life better than what is currently obtained under APC and cannot afford to give rooms for disqualification of the party’s candidates.”

Amode stressed that “Nigerians will recollect that Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC), in line with the amended electoral law, published the list of candidates for the next elections and PDP candidates’ names were included in the list, (Please find attached).”

He continued: “this is the same as the information contained on the website of the commission as at the time of this press release.”

“We are therefore surprised to read a news story credited to our leader, who should know better and not fuel ember of discord that could demoralize our hardworking candidates who are putting everything into the project to rescue and reengineer the governance of our dear state Lagos.

“The Leadership of the PDP in Lagos state is fully prepared to ensure that the wishes of the ordinary people of the state are reflected in the results of the coming election by electing the candidates of the party.

“We are concluding arrangements to support INEC in the display of voters register and collection of PVC which is scheduled to commence on the 12th of this month by mobilizing the voters’ community and cannot be distracted by this heinous claim.

“We urge all aggrieved members of the party to respect democratic tenets and follow due process in the expression of their agitation and not peddle information that is capable of putting the efforts of the party and its candidates into disrepute.”

