By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has directed the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse of an unidentified patient at Optimal Cancer Center, Lagos.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, gave the directive on Monday, following the a video that surfaced online.

According to the commissioner: “We are aware of a viral video alleged to have originated from the founder of Optimal Care Cancer Centre and I have directed HEFAMAA to investigate it and report back.”

Abayomi, further explained that the agency will deploy a team of monitors to the facility with a view to getting credible information on the allegations.

He assured members of the public that the state government under the administration of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would apply appropriate sanctions in accordance with the extant laws if the facility is not complying with set standards.

Abayomi stated: “Furthermore, in accordance with the state government’s zero tolerance for sexual abuse and violence, the matter will also be referred by HEFAMAA to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency for any appropriate action that may be warranted.”

The commissioner, therefore, urged members of the public to join the state government in its fight against unprofessional conduct in the state health sector to safeguard the well-being and the health of the citizens.

RELATED NEWS