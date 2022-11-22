By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Faecal Sludge Management Alliance, FSMA firm, of the Netherlands, is putting measures in place to mitigate waterborne diseases through effective regulation in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs 6, which stipulates clean water and sanitation for all.

The state government, through the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, LASWARCO, as part of moves recently organized a One-day Workshop on Faecal Sludge Management, FSM, Toolbox for stakeholders in partnership with FSMA Netherlands, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the workshop, Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju recalled that in August 2022, the World Health Organization, World Health Organisation, W.H.O, selected Lagos as one of the three beneficiaries for the implementation of the Sanitation Safety Plan, SSP, in Nigeria, while Ikeja Municipality was selected as a pilot scheme for the development of the SSP to be adopted Statewide.

She said the field inspections conducted in furtherance of the SSP revealed that the sanitation situation in the state was in a dire state and that having validated the SSP, its implementation had become important as mandated by Section 312 (1) (viii) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law 2017 which empowers LASWARCO to “ensure that the functions of water supply and sewerage services are properly carried out in the state.”

