By Gabriel Olawale

Labour Party in Lagos State has held a rally in the Badagry area of the state as the Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and his Deputy, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi canvassed for votes towards the upcoming 2023 elections elections.

Speaking at the Rally, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said Lagos is currently in sickening state of mediocrity, captured by a fraudulent and mercantilist political class that has held sway for 21 years.

Rhodes explained that the wealth of Lagos is directly tied to the productivity and sweat equity of its citizens, adding that more than 80 per cent of Lagos State’s revenue comes from income tax, consumption tax and several other forms of taxation.

He stated that successive administrations have spectacularly failed to hold up their part of the social contract despite bragging about increasing internally-generated revenue,

Gbadebo said close to N10 trillion has been spent during the period but Lagos still ranks as one of the most unlivable cities in the world.

He questioned the use of the trillions generated in tax revenue if it doesn’t improve the life or livelihood of the average citizen?

“The harsh reality is that the current political elite and their cronies have not only mismanaged Lagos’ commonwealth but are also now dehumanising Lagosians in several ways unimaginable.” He said.

