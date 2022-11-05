• NSCDC uncovers dumpsites used as illegal refineries

• Arrests 23 suspects, recovers suspected adulterated petroleum products

By Evelyn Usman

The hue and cry for the political will and holistic approach to address crude oil theft in Nigeria reached its crescendo recently. Unfortunately, it was characterized with passing the bulk between the relevant government agencies.

While attention is being focused on the high sea and backwaters in the Niger Delta, these economic saboteurs are still engaged in their stock-in-trade, using dumpsites as illegal refineries.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that these products are usually refined at midnight and loaded in trucks between 5 am and 9 am, for onward sales in different parts of the country, with Lagos State being the largest market.

Some of these dumpsites are located on the Ore-Lagos, Ondo-Benin-Lagos and Benin-Asaba expressways.

To avoid suspicion, operators of the dumpsite put the inscription ‘water’ on large storage tanks used to store illegally refined petroleum products.

Arrest

Five of them were uncovered by the Commandant General , Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Special Intelligence Squad, CGSIS in the month of October,2022 alone.

Arrested were 23 suspects, with the recovery of suspected illegally refined petroleum products worth hundreds of millions of naira.

Metal storage tanks between 1,000 and 5,500 capacities, where illegally refined petroleum products were stored, as well as trucks used to convey the products, were also recovered.

OFOSU

In one of the operations at Ofosu, on the Onodo-Benin-Lagos expressway, led by head of the CGSIS , Dandaura Appollos, a Deputy Commandant, on October 12, 2022, , two trucks loaded with suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil otherwise called Diesel were intercepted.

Two drivers and their motor boys who were arrested , disclosed during interrogation that they were conveying the product to Lagos State.

A waybill discovered to have been forged was recovered from them.

Ondo State

Barely 24 hours later, a truck conveying over 50,000 litres of illegally refined AGO was intercepted by the squad around Ajebamidele, opposite Adolak filling station, Ore – Lagos expressway, Ondo State.

The product, according to the driver of the truck and his motor boy, were loaded from a dumpsite in Edo State and was being conveyed to Lagos when the squad swooped on them.

Again, a forged Way Bill was reportedly also found with them.

The tactical squad as gathered, handed the truck and the two earlier impounded , including a Volkswagen salon, to the Commandant, NSCDC ,Ondo State Command ,for further investigation and prosecution.

Agbor

Acting on intelligence, the Appollos –led squad uncovered another petroleum dumpsite at Agbor junction, on the Benin-Asaba express road, on October 20,2022. The dumpsite which was fenced round, was situated under the high tension electric cables in Benin, Edo state .

At this dumpsite, the illegally refined petroleum products are reloaded into long and peddler trucks for sales to the general public.

On sighting the CGSIS operatives approaching, the suspects who were loading and trans loading the products reportedly took to their heels, abandoning two of their members and the products . Recovered at the dumpsite were over 300,000 liters of suspected illegally refined and adulterated AGO;pumping machines , Surface tanks fully loaded with suspected vandalized and illegally refined AGO and 5,500 capacity empty surface tanks, empty paddlers trucks and a 15 KVA power generating set.

While the onslaught against pipeline vandals and illegal oil refining was going on, the different groups of economic saboteurs scattered around that corridor scurried out of their dumpsites with the illegally refined product.

Edo

But luck ran against a suspected group , barely 24-hours after the raid of the dumpsite at Agbor junction, as a driver and his motor boy had their truck intercepted on Ogege, Benin express road , by the CG’s SIS, while on their way to distribute the suspected adulterated product.

During interrogation, they told operatives that the suspected adulterated products was loaded from an illegal dumpsite at Ogba community along Benin/ Auchi express road, Edo State.

The Squad immediately moved to the dumpsite , cordoned it off and confiscated a short truck with plate number LSD 385 XD loaded with 7,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO.

Five suspects : Goodluck China , 35; Fidelis Ogwuemiti, 32;Philip Olawale,41; Roland Ogwu, 38 and Onime Daniel ,27 years old, were arrested.

Also, over 9600 liters of suspected illegally refined AGO according to statistics by the NSCDC were inside two surface tanks, including two empty surface tanks. There were also 17 drums with engine oil and one Volvo short truck.

A white Hilux van and two Gulf cars used to convey the petroleum products were also recovered.

Abuja

One of the major arrests was made on October 28, 2022, at Daki Biyu area of Jabi, Abuja Municipal Area Council, FCT, following a raid by the CG’SIS operatives of an illegal petroleum product dump site used for illegal storage of suspected vandalised, illegally refined and adulterated petroleum products.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that one of the workers died out of sulfocation, inside one of the storage tanks , while washing it.

Consequently four suspects , Among them a woman, were arrested while five trucks, one of which was loaded with 30,000 litres of suspected adultrated AGO were recovered..

Also , four surface tanks with two loaded with 11,000 and 13,000 litres petroleum products respectively, as well as a Dane gun with six cartridges and a pump action gun were reportedly recovered alongside other equipment used for the illegal business.

The illegal dumpsites and all exhibits recovered according to the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC were handed over to Commandants of the respective states of arrest for prosecution.

He said that the Commandant of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi deployed the special tactical squad to among other objectives, ensure that the country’s national assets were protected as well as to curb pipeline vandalism to its barest minimum.

