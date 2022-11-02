By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State government, in partnership with Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium, is set to hold the eighth annual African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity in the state.

This was announced by Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, on Wednesday during a news briefing in Alausa Ikeja.

The event is the fourth in a series of conferences organized by the Lagos State Government in partnership with GET and part of the government’s efforts to ensure that the African continent braces up for the challenges posed by emerging infectious diseases and biosecurity threats.

The conference, themed, “Strengthening Health Security and Mitigating Biological Threats in Africa” is scheduled to be held at the Civic Centre, Lagos between Wednesday 2nd and Friday 4th November 2022.

According to the State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, the conference will help develop a biosecurity road map and increase the African continent’s resilience towards building capacity to deal with pathogens of high consequence.

This, he said, is in continuation of efforts to ensure that the African continent strengthens its health security to mitigate biological threats and consolidate on the gains made in tackling different emerging infectious diseases.

Abayomi noted that the hosting of the conference in Lagos is significant because the state is a low-line coastal city with high population density and a commercial hub in sub-Saharan Africa.

A city like Lagos is vulnerable to biological threats making it important for the State government to improve its preparedness against biological threats and build appropriate infrastructure to manage and mitigate dangerous pathogens of high consequence.

According to him, “Lagos State government recognized early the need to improve preparedness against biological threats and this is why the State Government since 2015 has been collaborating with the GET consortium, World Health Organization, the United Nations, the ECOWAS through the West African Health Authority, the African Union and of course, the Federal government, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and various donor agencies like the Gates Foundation.

“So, hosting this conference in Lagos, indicates to us that the African think tank recognizes that Lagos is a significant location for discourse and action on biosecurity and one health paradigm.

“We’ve been working assiduously with these organizations to build the appropriate infrastructure, train and improve the capacity of appropriate personnel to be able to manage dangerous pathogens such as Ebola, Lassa Fever, COVID, Yellow Fever, Marburg Fever and any agent that is considered to be a pathogen of high consequence.”

He further explained that the conference will draw experts from different parts of the world to share their knowledge and expertise on biological threats, discuss the global phenomenon of the rising incidence of outbreaks and pandemics due to how the global environment is changing and as well as proffer solutions to other environmental health and global health issues.

“We have experts from around the world coming into Lagos to share their knowledge and expertise around biological threats, biosecurity and the WHO concept of one health, and Lagos has been a consistent supporter of the one health paradigm.

“I implore everybody to take note of the date, the 2nd to 4th of November, register online and join us physically live at the Civic Centre or participate virtually as we are bringing in an extraordinary calibre of experts into Lagos for three days to discuss the global phenomenon of the rising incidence of outbreaks and pandemics,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chief Operating Officer of GET Consortium, Dr Ayodotun Bobadoye explained that over 400 participants from 30 different countries of the world are expected to participate at the conference.

Bobadoye noted that with the increase in frequency and intensity of biological threats in infectious diseases in recent years, there is no better time to organize a conference to discuss mitigating biological threats than now.

“We are bringing together policymakers, scientists, the academia, non-governmental organizations, journalists, and security experts both within and outside the country to discuss how we can effectively mitigate the impact of emerging biosecurity threats, especially on the continent of Africa.

“It is a hope that at the end of his conference we will come up with a communique based on the strategies discussed at the conference, the side events and everything that we will be doing in three days that will effectively address how we can contribute to strengthening our health not just in Nigeria but also on the continent of Africa and how we can mitigate this particular biological threat that’s continual with us as a people, as a nation, and as a continent.”

RELATED NEWS