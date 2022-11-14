By Bose Adelaja

Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Wasiu Esinlokun Sanni, will be a special guest at 2022 Igbogbo-Day celebration, in Ikorodu Division, Lagos State.

Titilope Audu-Balogun, Chairman, Igbogbo Day Planning Committee, who rolled out programmes for the event tagged ‘Omi Tutun’ (New Glory), said it will also mark 6th coronation anniversary of Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom.

Speaking at a press conference, to herald the celebration, he said unlike before, the 34th edition will be streamed life for the benefit of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Highlights of the week-long programme are ‘Iwure’, on Friday, November 18, at Adeboruwa Palace followed by Jumat Service at Igbogbo Central Mosque, at 1pm and Public Service Day at De-Shokis Hall, at 4pm.

On Sunday, November 20, there will be an award ceremony at Mikkson Ona’s Event Centre, at 2pm.

Similarlly, Cultural Day holds on Tuesday, November 22, at Adeboruwa Palace (9am) and Community Development Day, on Thursday, November 24, at 10am.

The grand-finale of the ceremonies holds on Saturday, November 26, at Zummuratul Islamiyyah Grammar School, Igbogbo (12Noon) with Hon. Wasiu Esinlokun Sanni, Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly as special guest.

Committee Secretary, Idris Adesina said the celebrations will promote cultural value and community development.

