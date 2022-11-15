By Kingsley Adegboye

Lagos State Government has boosted housing provision with the commissioning of Love Garden Apartments in Surulere area of Lagos metropolis.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu while commissioning the housing estate restated his administration’s resolve to provide affordable housing for the different strata of Lagos residents.

The governor who added that his administration was poised to delivering more houses to Lagosians irrespective of their social standing, pointed out that before the end 2022,more housing units would be commissioned by him.

The Governor noted that in line with his THEMES agenda,Lagosians would witness the commissioning of not just quality houses but also affordable housing units across the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said that the Governor had been compassionate about building houses for the low-income earners. He added,that since the inception of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration,more houses had been commisoned within a very short period.

He said that very soon,the Governor would be com missioning about 600/units of housing at Odo Onosa,at Ikorodu.

In his welcome address,the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer(MD/CEO) of the Lagos State Development And Property Corporation(LSDPC), Ayodeji Joseph commended the Governor for his unrelenting efforts at seeing that housing delivery I’m the state was pursued with vigour.

According to him,the edifice was conceived by the corporation, pointing out,that the land on which Love Garden Apartments was built used to be underutilized and had witnessed a lot of transformation.

He said with the coming on board of the Apartments, the corporation was giving back to the society. He added that Love Garden Apartments would impact.positively on the environment. He was quick to add that the residents should ensure that the edifice was well taken care of.

Love Garden Apartments is a development of 20-unit of 2-bedroom blocks of flats situated in Surulere on a land of 2719.30 MSQ.

The Apartments consist of a generator plinth,gatehouse, pump house, car park amongst other convinieinces.

RELATED NEWS