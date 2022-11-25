The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday held a valedictory session for the late member, Mr Abdul-Sobur Olawale who passed on in Jos during an APC presidential rally on Tuesday.

Raising the lawmaker’s demise in a motion at the plenary on Thursday, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, described Olawale as an angel who did not show his identity.

The assembly had, on Tuesday, announced the demise of the lawmaker, who until his demise, represented Mushin Constituency II and Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

The 58 years old Omititi as he was fondly called by his constituents, friends, associates, political loyalists and admirers, was born on March 12, 1964.

NAN reports that the lawmaker was visibly healthy as at Friday, where he took active part as a goalkeeper for one of the teams in the novelty match played by members to commemorate Obasa’s 50th birthday.

The House, which observed a minute silence in honour of the departed lawmaker, thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, to assist two children of the deceased with jobs and scholarship for the ones who were still in school.

Agunbiade thanked Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State for standing by them till the body was moved to Lagos.

He also thanked the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, his wife, Falilat Obasa and all those who stood by the family of the deceased.

Sanni said: “At a time just before our trip to Jos, I had headache and he showed a lot of care. He even told someone that he would be in Lagos before dawn.

“We got to Jos together, had our activity and he did not show any sign of illness.”

Also, Mr Victor Akande (APC-Ojo I) recalled how Olawale joined him and others at the airport before the trip.

“I was the one that called Omititi that it was time for us to go to the airport. I was with Hon. Jude Idimogu.

“He immediately asked me if I had taken my drugs and even showed me where to get water. He even helped one of us to get his boarding pass,” Akande said.

Corroborating, Mr Kehinde Joseph (APC-Alimosho II) said: “We played football on Friday, we were at the retreat on Saturday to Monday and he died on Tuesday.

“He was never an angry person. There was nothing he could not give for love. If you look at his death, you would want to ask what is the essence of our struggling in life.”

Mr Nureni Akinsanya (APC-Mushin I), while recalling the bond he shared with the deceased, said: “I stand here in sadness because while I represent Mushin 1, Omititi represented Mushin II and we were close. He was very accountable.”

Meanwhile, the House also confirmed Mr Saheed Adio, a former lawmaker, as Commissioner in the Lagos State House of Assembly Commission. (NAN)

