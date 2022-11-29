By Evelyn Usman

The Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos, weekend, kicked against an alleged imposition of two individuals as sole Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani , by one of the northern governors.

Consequently, the Council of Chiefs has denounced the endorsement of the concerned individuals, saying its consent was not sought before the decision was taken.

Addressing journalists , Secretary of the Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Danbatta , clarified that there was no crisis within the Council that could have warranted any reconciliation move or interference.

He said: ” Our attention has been drawn to a publication credited to individual sources in the social media that the Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje announced two people as the Sarkin Hausa and Fulani of Lagos State which they claimed they were informed before such decisions was reached.

“We did not sign nor accept any arrangement by the Governor, we were also not consulted either. It is not acceptable that out of 53 Arewa Chiefs in Lagos State, only two will be recognised as sole sarkin, it is not possible. We see it as an attempt to impose unknown and unacceptable chiefs on the Arewa people in Lagos and we vehemently reject them.

“We are calling on our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Governor, Solomon Lalong and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to call the Kano State Governor to order , so as not to rub Tinubu’s name in the mud . His interference in Lagos Arewa affairs, should stop , in order to prevent uncontrollable crisis that may affect the electoral fortunes of APC in the State.

“We are also appealing to Ganduje not to throw us into the type of crisis that rocked Kano and Osun States Arewa council which affected the votes of APC during election in both states.’

“We were not invited for any meeting before those people were announced. They were imposed on us and they are not representing us, we have different tribes who make up the 53 Chiefs, The Chairman of the council in Lagos is Alhaji Ali Kabiru.”

Danbatta also announced the resolve of the Council to pitch its tent behind the candidate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 polls.

Other members of the Council present at the briefing were: Sarkin Idiaraba and Mushin Alhaji Hassan Abubakar ; Shettima Kanuri Lagos, Alh. Alkali Ibrahim; Sarkin Ikeja, Alh. Malam Musa Abdullahi, Sarkin Odi-olowo, Alh. Sani Lambu and Sarkin Samari Lagos, Alh. Abdulrashid Aliyu.

Others were: Waziri of Okokomaiko, Alh. Habibi Alaramma, Zanna of Sultan,

Alh. Abdullahi Umar and Secretary to Shuwa of Lagos , Alh. Sharif Mubaraq,

among others.

