By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party, AP, Hakeem Dickson has unveiled Real Estate giant Mrs. Mojisola Afolayan as his running mate in the forthcoming poll.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Dickson who described Afolayan as a young, enterprising running mate that would help change the narrative of governance in Lagos said: “I have never lost any election since I ventured into politics. So we are not timid of major opposition because we are here for the people.

“Immediately I met Afolayan. I knew she would be my running mate. Also to get the best running mate, the party set up a committee that had to use Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats, SWOT, analysis to determine her emergence. The committee gave her the highest point that made her emerge”.

In her acceptance speech, Afolayan who thanked the party for nominating her said: “I have made the best use of this time to consult widely and intelligently, to learn, re-learn, and unlearn, to research and refine in preparation of the opportunity to serve.

“I am aware of the plights of the average Lagosians and Hakeem Dickson has risen with a mandate of freedom and restoration and I am more than glad to be working with him for the upcoming election.

“I will work diligently to materialise our responsibilities and I promise to protect the most vulnerable human and to work for peaceful resolution of threats that have affected our safety and stability as a state”.

RELATED NEWS