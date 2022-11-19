By David Odama

THE son of the late Emir of Lafia, Musa Isa Mustapha Agwai has been relieved of his traditional title of Ubangarin Lafia by the Lafia Emirate Council.

Statement by Emirate Secretary Rayanu Isa, obtained by Vanguard said the decision to sack the late Emirs’ son as the Ubangarin from the Emirate council was taken during its meeting on 19th November 2022 which approved the immediate removal of Isa Mustapha Agwai as the Ubangarin Lafia.

The statement was not however clear at the time of filling this report, but unverified report had it that the son of the former Emir was removed on account of alleged insubordination. The statement has announced Usman Isa Baba as the new Ubangarin Lafia.

Until his sack, Musa Isa Mustapha Agwai was the third in command in the hierarchy of the traditional title in the Emirate while the new Ubangarin Lafia before his current traditional title was the Dangaladiman Lafia.

