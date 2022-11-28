By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organized Labour weekend raised alarm over brain drain in the nation’s banks, insurance and other financial institutions, warning of looming drought in skilled and professional hands in the sector .

Acting under the umbrella of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Labour attributed the increasing loss of quality employees in the sector to unfair labour practices and deliberate breaches and violations of national and international standards and best practices by employers.

In her valedictory speech at 11th Triennial National Delegates Conference, NDC, in Ogere Remo, Ogun State, President of ASSBIFI, Oyinkan Olasanoye, lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the National Insurance Commission ,NAICOM, and other supervisory bodies for their efforts at stabilizing and strengthening the banks and insurance industries through recapitalization process.

She urged them (regulatory agencies) to conduct more in-depth analysis on the consequential suffering, exploitation and oppressions occasioned by unfair labour practices being perpetrated by the new investors against poor and vulnerable Nigerian workers in the sector. Olasanoye said: ”This has become more worrisome, considering the increasing number of job losses occasioned by deliberate breaches and violations of national and international labour standards and best practices by the new investors.

“We cannot be sending our best hands into the labour market just because we want to replace them with cheap labour. We request that at mergers, acquisitions, sales or bailouts of institutions, extensive and comprehensive investigations and interrogation should be conducted, while the status and validity of such institutions be made public.

“Today, we all know that our best hands in the industry have relocated to Europe and America, while those left behind are either getting prepared to leave or are working under unfair labour conditions.

”Reliable reports show that the financial sector, and most particularly, the insurance industry is being taking over by indigenous and foreign money bags without commitment, experience and skills to sustain, develop and grow the sector in the way of evolving global trends. Brain drain in the sector has just begun.”

