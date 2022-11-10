Peter Obi

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Following the disagreement between the Abia State government and the state of the Labour Party over the use of the Ngwa High School, Aba for the party’s rally, the Labour Party has signed an undertaking to maintain peace during the event.

The presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, billed to attend the rally on Thursday (Today) where the governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, would present his manifesto.

The Abia state government had in a letter signed by the Commissioner for Post Basic Education, Chief Israel Mark, asked the party to change the date of the rally or seek an alternative venue for the event as the school would be in session during the rally.

The government stated that the 8.00am time fixed for the rally would interfere with academic activities at the school, adding that the state would be setting a bad precedent by chasing away school children and teachers in order to hold political rallies that could also predispose school properties to vandalization.

However, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Media Assistant to the Governorship aspirant of the party in the state, Dr. Alex Otti, told Vanguard that there will be no academic activities at Ngwa High School as the school is on midterm break. He accused the state government of trying to frustrate the rally.

Vanguard gathered that the state leadership of the party had met with the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala ,and signed an undertaking to maintain peace at the rally in Aba.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police and signed by the Abia State chairman of the Labour Party, Hon. Ceekay Igara, the party pledged to maintain peace and good conduct during the rally.

“Sequel to the meeting held with the Labour Party Leaders and the Commissioner of Police Abia State Command on Wednesday, 09/11/2022 and the resolution agreed upon, we hereby resolve to maintain peace and good conducts all through the duration of our campaign rally at Ngwa High School Aba on Thursday, 10th November, 2022,” the letter read in part.

