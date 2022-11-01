By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

LABOUR Party in Enugu State has flagged off its campaign in a bid to take over the governorship of the state in 2023, promising to create wealth and jobs for the youths and satellite towns across the state.

The flag-off which was hosted by Enugu West Senatorial District witnessed a large turnout of party members and supporters.

Addressing the rally, the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga thanked the people of Enugu West for their show of love as manifested in their turnout.

He said his love and desire to bring Enugu West to the scheme of the state prompted him to pick his running mate from the zone.

The Labour Party flag bearer promised that if elected, the Labour Party government in Enugu State will among other things, focus on job creation, wealth creation, provision of infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity as well as the creation of satellite towns.

He maintained that jobs and wealth will be created by investing heavily in agriculture and agricultural value chains as well as exploring technology, adding that his administration will also leverage on sports development and the entertainment industry to ensure that the youths develop their talents and become gainfully employed.

“Technical and entrepreneurial skills will be provided to the youths to enable them to become employers, adding that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

“The youths need to be properly engaged. We shall engage them in agriculture, we shall engage them in sports, we shall engage them in the entertainment industry, we shall engage them in technology, skills, etc.

“Under my watch, all hands shall be on deck. Together, we shall create the Enugu State of our dream,” Edeoga assured.

A chieftain of the party who hails from the zone, Dr. John Nwokeabia said the large turn of the people of the zone showed their disenchantment with the ruling PDP in the state.

Dr. Nwokeabia stated that the PDP is synonymous with lies, deceits, impunity, and arrogance, adding that the people of Enugu West have turned their back on them and have taken a decision to move forward with the youths and the rest of Nigerians through the Labour Party.

The deputy governorship candidate lampooned the PDP for failing the people of Enugu State which trusted them, saying that it is time for people to sack the party from the state.

Dr. Nwokeabia described as shameful, what was called “the abysmal performance of the PDP administration” and wondered why Enugu West was completely excluded in the scheme of things including the provision of infrastructure and assured Edeoga of total support of the people of Enugu West come 2023.

“Your Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State come May 2023, Enugu West Senatorial District has resolved to give you total support. PDP has failed us woefully and our only alternative now is the Labour Party.

“We will not take this opportunity for granted, we have decided to grab it with two hands.

“Together with you, we shall move Enugu State forward,” he pledged.

