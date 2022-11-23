The Labour Party, LP Campaign has alleged grounding of the plane of its supporters ahead of the party’s presidential rally in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The party made this allegation, in a statement issued by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign, Diran Onifade.

The statement reads partly, “The Obi-dient plane was grounded today by the powers that be ‘for regulatory reasons’ only. Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned.”

The party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his entourage were heading to the Oyo State capital from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when the incident happened.

