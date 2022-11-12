By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir has vowed to pay attention to grassroots development when elected as the state Governor.

Gobir disclosed this while addressing party supporters and people of Alapa Community in Asa local government in continuation of his statewide campaign tour ahead of 2023 general elections.

The YPP candidate said his administration will pay attention to grassroots development by addressing infrastructural gaps in rural areas.

He noted that previous administrations in the state have neglected rural communities and denied them basic amenities such as road, electricity, health centers and schools.

Gobir and YPP Party leadership received 250 decampees from ruling All Progressives Congress in Alapa Community.

The Philanthropist also donated two million naira towards the construction of Alapa Community Central Mosque.

Similarly the governorship candidate of Young Progressive Party also.Urges Kwarans To Vote Credible Personality

Gobir who was received by excited party members and supporters while in Afon interacted with stakeholders from Ogbondoroko, Laduba, Ogele and Budo Egba wards.

The Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate in his address implored electorates not to trade their votes ahead of 2023 general elections.

According to him, selling and buying of votes would deter our development as a nation and state. “We need to resist temptation of vote buying during elections in order to secure the future of our children. We need to vote a credible personality with the vision to lead Kwara State. I believe I’m the right man for the job.”

The YPP Governorship Candidate appreciated the womenfolk for their unwavering support since the commencement of the campaign.

Gobir said Kwara will enjoy more dividends of democracy and witness proceeds of good governance, when elected.

Earlier, the Daudu of Afon, Mallam Hanafi Olayinka prayed for success of Gobir in the forthcoming general elections.

At Aboto Oja, the YPP Governorship Candidate shared his plans for unmatched development of Kwara State with people from Aboto, Onila Oja and Okesho wards.

The Magaji of Aboto commended the efforts of Gobir in uplifting the lives of Kwarans across the state and urged him to help their children through empowerment programmes which reduce poverty among the youth in Asa.

Gobir later donated a total sum of 6 million naira towards the completion of various community projects in Asa including mosques.

Community leaders expressed gratitude and implored him to look into the bad road networks and other poor social amenities when he gets into the government house in 2023 by God’s Grace.

RELATED NEWS