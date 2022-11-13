By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State police command has read the riot act to politicians in the state over destruction of their opponents’ billboard.

The Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama who said this in a statement issued in Ilorin at the weekend said anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted .

He also asked parents and guardians in the state to caution their wards against being used by politicians for dirty and criminal works.

The police commissioner has therefore directed all DPOs across the state to monitor and ensure that no political billboards is defaced henceforth.

He also stated that wherever any billboards is found defaced, the concerned DPO would be sanctioned for dereliction of duties.

The statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Ajayi Okasanmi reads,”The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama psc (+) has frowned at the reports filtering into his hearing about the bare-faced disobedience to his admonition to political gladiators to warn their supporters against destruction and defacement of opposing political party posters during his parley with political parties executives few weeks ago.

“Destruction of banners and bill-boards, apart from being against electoral law, is also a crime against the freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is also morally unjustifiable.

“Consequently, any person or group of persons found in the act of destroying or defacing any political party poster or bill- board would be arrested and prosecuted.”

