Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed readiness to reunite with Hon. Alasan Ado Doguwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

This was revealed by former Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and member Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya Federal Constituency in an interview with journalists in Kano on Sunday.

Read also: NNPP accuses APC of promoting violence in Kano, cautions supporters

Rurum said, “Upon hearing of Hon. Doguwa’s claim, Our leader (Sen. Kwankwaso) constituted a high powered 4-men committee on condolence visit to Doguwa under the leadership of Sen. Rufa’i Sani Hanga with my humble self (Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum), the state chairman of our party, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji as members of the delegation.”

Noting that politics is game of numbers, he said, “we are open for reconciliation and reunion with our old friends and associates in our quest to achieve a new Nigeria.

“At some point, most of us were in different parties against His Excellency Engr. Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso but after realising his political sagacity, we reunited with him in the NNPP and I can confirm to you that we are much comfortable now than ever.”

“I am therefore assuring the house leader of a warm reception back to the Kwankwasiyya political movement and the NNPP as he was, once a member of its kitchen cabinet.

“They would pay a visit on behalf of the NNPP Presidential Candidate H.E Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as soon as possible to fulfill the conditions of our brother Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa and ensure that the big fish is in our net soon.

“I am talking with the consent of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and on behalf of the 4 men committee, in politics, no permanent friend, so also no permanent enermy, but we want promote friendship not enemity,” Rurum added.

Recall that the Kano state chapter of the NNPP had earlier accused the ruling APC in the state of promoting violence.

The NNPP claimed that the altercation between Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the Federal House of Representatives and Murtala Sule Garo, the APC deputy gubernatorial candidate has once again created another national embarrassment for Kano state.

It alleged that Garo and Alhassan are well-known for supporting and abetting political thuggery in Kano, adding that if their conflict is not controlled, it could result in killings and destruction of properties in the state.

RELATED NEWS