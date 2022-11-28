By Efosa Taiwo

Ghana did the continent of Africa proud on Monday when it edged out South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium.

After a dominant start from the Koreans, Ghana were able to withstand the pressure as they went ahead to grab a two-goal lead before halftime courtesy Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.

South Korea crawled their way back in the second half with two headers from Cho Guesung as they threatened to stage another stunning World Cup comeback.

However, Ghana counted on Kudus once again, who delivered a side-footed effort in the corner in the 68th minute.

South Korea made several attempts to draw level in the final minutes, invading the Ghanaian defence with dangerous crosses but all ended up away from the net.

RELATED NEWS