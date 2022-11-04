…Kokori community enjoins Heritage energy to supply right hospital equipment

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Oil producing Kokori community, Ethiope East local government area has expressed displeasure with the renovation work by Heritage energy operational services limited, HEOSL in its Erhoike cottage hospital before handing it over to the Delta state government.

In an open letter to the company released to the Vanguard newspaper, President General Kokori Progress Union , retired Col Wilson Ijide , PhD, said the alleged amount the company claimed to have spent in the community ‘s cottage hospital, in a national newspaper publication of August 24,2022 , page 12 with the headline ” Heritage energy hands over renovated Erhoike cottage hospital to Delta govt” did not reflect alleged realities in the hospital.

“We went into the hospital with certified team of independent medical doctors and experts. Their observations were that the major items supplied to the hospital by the oil firm were obsolete and some like the old dental chairs were not even needed in the hospital because no department exist there for their use.

“We demand that the firm correct its errors to the public with its media reports on the donations by supplying the right and modern medical equipment it claimed to have made to the hospital.They should also be based on end user needs assessment.

“We must emphasise that renovation of the male and female wards was limited to only painting and not complete renovation which ought to involve changing of bedding, tiling of the floors and repair/changing of windows and ceilings. “

The community further enjoined the oil firm to comply with international best practices in its Corporate social responsibilities, CSR.

RELATED NEWS