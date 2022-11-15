By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Leader of Labour Party in Olamaboro council area of Kogi State, Mr. David Ameh, has left the party and led 2000 of his supporters into the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Hon. Ameh and his supporters were received by the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja in Okpo headquarters of the council area along other defectors from other political parties who joined the ruling APC in the state.

Speaking during a rally held at the local government square, Okpo, the leader of the defectors, who is the funder and political leader of Labour Party in the local government, said he was an ‘intensed political arch-enemy’ of the deputy governor whom he had confronted at several fora.

“But having sat down and did a comprehensive analysis of the political trends in the country, I have realized that the Labour party was not going to have a meaningful headway in the 2023 polls and I have therefore decided to pitch my tents along with my numerous supporters with the ruling party.”

Receiving the defectors, the deputy governor who was elated, said he was happy that the defectors eventually saw the ‘light of the day’ saying he remained unprovoked inspite of the consistent attacks of Ameh and his supporters against him and the ruling party.

Onoja while rolling out the whole lots of achievements recorded by the Yahaya Bello administration, said he was more elated when Ameh himself confessed that when he came closer to him, he found out that he was not what he was fed with and therefore declared to work with him.

He, however, assured that Kogi state stands to benefit hugely if the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is elected, “He (Tinubu) is the most notable politician in Africa who has the capacity to fix the economy and transform the country.”

The deputy governor therefore call on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to come out enmass and vote for Tinubu and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general election.

