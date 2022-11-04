Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has called on Nigerians to hold the Governor of Kogi State responsible for the insecurity in Kogi.

Kazeem disclosed this while reacting to the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo who called on heads of security agencies in Nigeria to invite a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, for questioning over alleged terrorism-related activities.

According to Kazeem, the majority of the known Terrorists have been seen with the Governor Yahaya Bello including the Safiu

He noted that there are pictures of them together in Kogi State Government House and other functions.

“Once again, the infringement of the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by the Constitution has been thwarted by the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and his cronies in Kogi .

“Natasha Akpoti- Uduagan has spoken against the hijacked of the state apparatus by Yahaya Bello for selfish gains against the interests of the people.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo has tried to conveniently malign the name of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan instead of dealing with issues of unlawful kidnapping and killing of people who are in opposition.

“Let’s not forget the adage- show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.

“Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan has used her freedom of speech as guaranteed by the Constitution with facts available to her.

“He has shown his Principals weakness in a statement of fallacy made to malign the person of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

