By Victoria Ojeme

Kogi State government and Peoples Republic of China yesterday set the stage for the expansion of business relations, especially as the state aims at N591 billion annual Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, in the nearest future.

The foundation for the renewed collaboration was laid during a dialogue meeting on industry and trade between Kogi State and Chinese entrepreneurs, co-hosted by Governor Yahaya Bello and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, Governor Bello said the government of Kogi State was ready to engage the Chinese business community in order to expand business and investment opportunities with China.

According to him, for both countries to make progress, there is need for willingness, commitment, readiness and sincerity of both parties to collaborate on harnessing all the resources, both natural, human and otherwise, for the benefit of both countries and humanity in general.

Bello, who also said there was the political will to attain the desired collaboration, pointed out that he shared a lot of ideology with the people of China politically and personally.

The governor said he was aware that tribes and religions existed in China, yet, the Chinese people were able to put all the differences aside to have one common goal of coming together to harness all that were available in China.

He added that the Chinese people were able to achieve their goal successfully, politically, economically, and in terms of technology, noting that today, China had become one of the first two leading nations of the world.

”I have that political will of putting all of our people together. That is why ever since I assumed office on January 26, 2016, I have been working tirelessly to ensure that I unite my people, to ensure that there is security of lives and livelihood of my people and everybody that wants to stay and live and earn a living in Kogi State, including Chinese and the various investments so far in the state.

