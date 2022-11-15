By Ada Osadebe



Multi-award-winning Afrobeats singer, Kizz Daniel is set to bring his Afroclassic tour back to Nigeria on Saturday, December 17, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Kizz Daniel had recently received word from FIFA that he would perform at this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In order to give his fans an electrifying show, the superstar has decided to bring his international tour home.

He made the news on his Instagram handle in collaboration with the promoters, Livewire Concerts, to deliver an “electrifying performance” to his fans.

Kizz Daniel has enjoyed an impressive 2022 with the sensational hit song ‘Buga’ in the year.

The song has become one of the biggest songs out of the continent, having successfully sold out ‘Afroclassic Tour’ of cities in different continents of the world including the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.

