The Creator economy is made up of everyday people who started out as ordinary internet consumers and have grown into refined internet savvy users primarily earning a living as content creators, influencers, YouTubers and lot’s more.In Nigeria one of such individuals is child actor and skit maker, Enorense Victory popularly known as Kiriku.

With a blend of consistency, talent and hard work, the talented content creator has gone on to become a force to reckon with.

Respected talent manager and digital marketing expert, Mayowa Adenekan via his recent tweet stated that Kiriku is worth paying attention, adding that he is an asset to the industry.

“Just Like a diamond in the rough , child actor and skit maker, Enorense Victory a.k.a Kiriku was discovered and he has gone on to become a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian content creation space, He currently has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 224,000 subscribers. His facial expressions, articulate delivery and spontaneity are one of the glowing traits that makes him unique and distinct. He is an epitome of a boy who is young and getting it”.

Speaking further, Adenekan said that with the right team and management, the Edo born young entertainer will keep soaring.

“The youngster is worth paying attention. He is an asset to the industry. With the right team and business strategy, he will continue to soar and make us proud. Kiriku has worked with the likes of Mr Ibu, Broda Shaggi, Iyanya,Cute Abiola Officer Woos and others”.

