By Emmanuel Okogba

Kirikiri road and Babani street had to decide who went home with the third Ajegunle Peace Cup trophy via penalties after they were inseparable for the duration of the game.

Kirikiri scored in the first half from the spot before being reduced to 10 players and held on until the final quarter of the game. Babani’s resilience paid off when Daniel Opara headed in the equalizer.

Other scoring opportunities were not converted and they had to settle for penalties which Kirikiri won 3-2 and went home with the one million naira prize money.

Director General of Ajeromi Ifelodun Sports Council, McAnthony Anaelechukwu in his post match reaction restated the need for sponsors who will like to keep the competition alive.

According to him: “We need sponsors because as it is now, the Council Chairman, Hon Adekunle Ayoola is the one single-handedly financing this. The next Chairman may not be a football loving person and that could affect funding. So we want to keep this alive with sponsorship from individuals and corporate bodies.

RELATED NEWS