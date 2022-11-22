Members of the Royal Air Force (RAF) welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he arrives at the Stansted airport, in Stansted, Britain, on Monday

By Biodun Busari

British monarch, King Charles III will host his first state visit since his accession to the throne when he welcomes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Reuters reports Charles has taken a major role in official visits by more than 100 foreign heads of state during the seventy years of rule of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Read also:

However, the South African president’s visit will be the customary spectacle and ceremony for the first time in his own reign.

The last state visit hosted by Elizabeth was that by former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.

Ramaphosa and his wife arrived on Monday but will be officially greeted by Charles’s eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate the following morning at the official start of his two-day trip.

The visit will include a ceremonial welcome from the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and a carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace where a grand banquet will be held in the president’s honour.

Ramaphosa will also visit Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and see the memorial stone for former South African President Nelson Mandela.

He will also address lawmakers in parliament and meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I look forward to welcoming President Ramaphosa to London this week to discuss how we can deepen the partnership between our two great nations and capitalise on shared opportunities, from trade and tourism and security and defence,” Sunak said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS