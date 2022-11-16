By Etop Ekanem

The Egbere Emere Okori and Oneh Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, HRH Appolus Chu,was among the dignitaries that graced the marriage ceremony of Hauwa Lamis and Mubarak Abdullah, children of the families of Ajiyan Katsina, Alhaji Lamis Shehu Dikko and Alhaji Abdullah Umar at the Al Noor Mosque, Abuja.

As required by the Muslim tenet, King Chu sat in the mosque with respect to the religious and cultural values of his host. A symbol of national unity and tolerance of other people’s belief systems, demonstrating the fact that he is truly a unifier and bridge-builder among traditional rulers of Nigeria and beyond.

Other dignitaries present were the Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu; former vice president, Namadi Sambo; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba; former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmad Makarfi; Major General Mu’azu (retd), and many others.

RELATED NEWS