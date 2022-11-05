… plans to sweep matter under carpet won’t work – Police

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River state Police Command has revealed that the cost of carrying out post mortem on those allegedly killed by irate youths in Ndon Nwong community in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state was stalling investigation on the matter.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported the killing of five from the 15 persons that were originally taken to the Forest to be murdered over allegations of witchcraft.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, led by SP Awodi Abdulhameed had swung into action and had made several arrests in the affected community after rescuing three Police officers held hostage by the youths .

The tactical unit, Vanguard learnt, had made a second visit to the community in company of Op Akpakwu, sting Unit for further findings .

However, the cost of bringing in health workers including a pathologist has become a stumbling block to the progress of the investigation due to the huge amount involved in carrying out the exercise ( post mortem).

Those missing include Micheal Roberts 62 years, male, Ikwo Edet Eyo 65 year, female, Chief Etim Ekpeyong, 85 years , Madam Eyo , 61 years and one Mrs Edet aged 63 years while the corpse of Nkoyo Ekpeyong aged 46 years was also found in the river increasing the number of victims to six.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state Command, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed that investigation was ongoing but there was an urgent need to carry out autopsy on those murdered in cold blood

