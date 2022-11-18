DIG Jonhson Kokumo, in-charge of Force Criminal Investigation Development (FCID), on Friday assured motorists and commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway of their safety on the highway.

Kokumo gave the assurance during his inspection visit to the highway following incessant cases of kidnapping and robbery of unsuspecting travellers in recent time.

The DIG, in company of the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebowale Williams and his team, visited the boundaries of Oyo State and Ogun on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that area inspected were Sapade, Alapako, Onigari and Ogunmakin boundaries connecting Ogun and Oyo States.

Briefing newsmen after his tour of the areas, Kokumo said that the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, was “seriously concerned about the incidences of kidnapping and other crimes being committed on the expressway.

According to him, he has directed me to visit the areas in order to provide lasting solutions to the incident.

The DIG said the visit had provided him the opportunity to see what could have been the factors responsible for the incident, adding that police would address the areas that concerned them.

“Areas we do not have enough feasibility policing and vehicles to respond to distress calls and others that concern the police will be properly addressed.

“We will call the attention of other government agencies to it; for instance, it is not the responsibility of police to clear bushes at the edge of the road.

“We want to have an expressway where reasonable metres are visible.

“So, we are going to call the attention of those concern and collaborate so as to ensure that the expressway will be perfectly secured,” Kokumo said.

The DIG said that the Nigeria Police have re-strategised and would not relent at ensuring that Nigeria was secured for all.

Kokumo further called on members of the public to expose the identity of suspected criminal elements among them for the police to take them out of circulation.

